New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday roped in Herbalife as nutrition partner for the Tokyo Olympics with the sponsorship deal worth over Rs 2 crore.

"Herbalife has confirmed sponsorship of Rs 2.25 crore to IOA," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

India is sending a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)