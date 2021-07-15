Tokyo, Jul 15 (PTI) Athletes, presenters and volunteers will not pose for group photographs and wear masks on the podium during Tokyo Olympics medal ceremonies, the International Olympic committee said on Thursday, announcing a series of health-safety measures keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

That athletes and medal presenters would be required to wear masks was made clear in the guidelines released in June.

According to the new guidelines, additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists and gold and bronze medallists to allow for social distancing.

"All the presenters will be vaccinated, and there will be only one IOC member and one International Federation representative at each event."

"A series of changes have been approved in order to respect the Tokyo 2020 health measures, with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career," IOC said in a statement.

The IOC said that the athletes, medal presenters and volunteers "will be clearly and thoroughly briefed before the ceremonies on the guidelines they will need to follow."

IOC president Thomas Bach had on Wednesday said that athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will have to put their medals around their necks themselves to protect against spreading the virus.

