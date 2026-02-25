Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): India and Israel's collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), along with their combined expertise, is expected to drive innovation and shape the future of technology, said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel's Special Envoy for Trade and Innovation.

Speaking to ANI, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel for his two-day state visit, Hassan-Nahoum highlighted the complementary strengths of both nations in AI.

"Israel's got the highest concentration of AI talent in the world. We have leading AI technologies. We know India also; in your Bangalore Silicon Valley region, you are also very advanced with AI innovation. AI is the future. And if India and Israel can actually ally, we can reshape or shape the future in the best possible way," she said.

The envoy emphasised that the shared values and vision underpin the partnership, noting that it would be a "good thing" if the future of AI is left to India and Israel.

"We share values. We understand the values of family. We understand the values of our faiths. I think that to leave the future of AI in the hands of India and Israel is a good thing," Hassan-Nahoum added.

PM Modi is currently on a state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

His visit comes just days after India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026, the first international AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South.

The Summit, anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress, witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit sought to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The envoy also pointed to broader regional and multilateral collaborations that could benefit from strengthened India-Israel ties.

"We were talking for a while about the India-Middle East corridor, which is a way of connecting the East through Israel to Europe. That's a very important subject. I was also very involved with I2U2 -- India, Israel, the UAE, and the United States. I hope that comes back to the table. India and the UAE, with the US and Israel, can do wonderful things together," she said.

Hassan-Nahoum noted that cooperation could extend beyond AI into sectors such as agriculture and water technologies. (ANI)

