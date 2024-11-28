Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian Oil defeated GAIL while ONGC got the better of OIL to set up the summit clash in the men's team final of the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament here on Thursday.

Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan powered Indian Oil Corporation's victory against GAIL whereas J Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri won their respective singles' matches to set up ONGC's 2-0 triumph over OIL.

In the men's singles, Nagal reached the final after he defeated OIL's Parthiv Kalita 6-1 in the quarterfinal and ONGC's Ranjeet VM 8-6 in the semifinal.

Ranjeet had earlier beaten Indian star Rohan Bopanna from Indian Oil to 6-4 in the quarterfinals to reach the final four.

Similarly, Vishnu Vardhan defeated his OIL's Iftikhar Shaikh 6-2 in the quarterfinal and got the better of his ONGC teammate Bhambri 8-6 to make his way into the final.

Results:

Men's team (semifinals): ONGC bt OIL 2-0 (Singles: Vishnu Vardhan bt Udit Gogoi 6-2, 6-1; Yuki Bhambri bt Iftikhar Shaikh 6-1, 6-0); IOCL bt GAIL 2-0 (Singles: Sumit Nagal bt Sanchit Varshney 6-0, 6-0; Divij Sharan bt Apoorv Jaiswal 6-0, 6-0).

Men's singles (semifinals): Sumit Nagal (IOCL) bt Ranjeet VM (ONGC) 8-6; Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) bt Yuki Bhambri (ONGC) 8-6.

Men's singles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal (IOCL) bt Parthiv Kalita (OIL) 6-1; Ranjeet VM (ONGC) bt Rohan Bopanna (IOCL) 6-4; Yuki Bhambri (ONGC) bt Divij Sharan (IOCL) 6-4; Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) bt Iftikhar Shaikh (OIL) 6-2.

Women's singles (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar (BPCL) bt Sohini Mohanty (GAIL) 6-4; Riya Bhatia (IOCL) bt Laxmishree Dandu (GAIL) 6-2.

Veterans' singles (third round): SKP Bhandari (ONGC) bt Diganta Borah (OIL) 6-1; Amiya Sarkar (ONGC) bt Shidhartha Bharali (OIL) 6-3; Dhruvajyoti Hazarika (OIL) bt James Thomas (BPCL B) 6-0.

Veteran doubles (second round): Rajkumar Dubey/Munesh Sharma (BPCL) bt PT Vijay /Amiya Sarkar (ONGC A) 6-2; Durgesh Singh/Ravinder Pinjarkar (GAIL) bt Murali Krishna/Debashis Chakraverty (HPCL A) 6-3; Hakim Ali/Dhruvajyoti Hazarika (OIL) bt Bubul Das/Krishna Kanta Dutta (NRI) 6-3; Diganta Bora/Shidhartha Bharali (OIL) bt Rashim Chawala/Shrikanth Bhimaneni (HPCL B) 6-1; Manish Kumar/Khushvinder (BPCL B) bt MD Zahiri /Prashant Rathore(GAIL) 6-5(1).

