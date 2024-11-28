The Sri Lanka national cricket team registered an unwanted record against host South Africa in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 42 runs (first innings) and recorded the second-lowest total in the ICC World Test Championship history. South Africa's left-arm seamer Marco Jansen blew away the visitor's batting attack with his sharp and accurate bowling. Jansen was well supported by his fellow pacers Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee. Sri Lanka All Out for 42 in 1st Test Against South Africa in Durban; Marco Jansen Stars With Seven Wickets as Asian Side Registers Their Lowest Total in Test Cricket.

Marco Jansen recorded the second-best figures for his country against Sri Lanka in Tests till now. Jansen's 7/13 in 6.5 overs dismantled Sri Lanka's batting line-up. Earlier, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (9/129) in Colombo in 2018 registered the best figures for South Africa against Sri Lanka in the longest format. Apart from Jansen, speedsters Kagiso Rabada (1/10) and Gerald Coetzee (2/18) also provided crucial breakthroughs for their side in the first innings of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the India national cricket team recorded the lowest total in the ICC World Test Championship history. India were all out for just 36 runs against Australia during the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Here's the complete list of the lowest totals in ICC WTC history. How To Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of SA vs SL Cricket Match on TV.

Position Team Opponent Score Year 1 India Australia 36 2020 2 Sri Lanka South Africa 42 2024 3 India New Zealand 46 2024 4 Bangladesh South Africa 53 2022 5 South Africa India 55 2024

Earlier in the match, host South Africa were all out for 191 runs after their captain Temba Bavuma played a fighting knock of 70 off 117 balls, including 10 boundaries. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets apiece in the first innings. The visitors will be aiming to put on a strong show in South Africa's second innings and will try to restrict them as early as possible.

