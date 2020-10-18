Sharjah [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century in Delhi Capitals' five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday but for skipper Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel too deserves some praise for his cameo.

In the last two overs, Delhi Capitals needed 21 runs but Sam Curran bowled brilliantly and gave away just four runs. However, a final over cameo by Axar which saw him whacking three sixes helped Delhi Capitals chase the target with one ball to spare.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel Hailed by Netizens After The Duo Leads Delhi Capitals to 5-Wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings (Read Tweets).

Iyer said he knew Delhi will win if Dhawan stays till the end and added that Axar is an "unsung hero" for the Delhi Capitals.

"I was very nervous, didn't know what to say because it was getting to the last over. I knew that if Shikhar stays till the end, we will win," said Iyer during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Scores His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Milestone During DC vs CSK Match in IPL 2020.

"But the way Axar struck the ball was amazing to see. Whenever we give the Man of the Match awards in our dressing room, he is always there. He is an unsung hero. His preparation is always on point and he knows what he is doing," the skipper added.

Dhawan smashed 101 runs off 58 balls and recorded his first-ever century in the Indian Premier League to guide Delhi Capitals to the top spot. With this win, the Shreyas Iyer led side has regained the top position in the points table with 14 points.

"We know the strengths and weaknesses of our team very well. We enjoy each other's progress. I just told one of my team-mates today that the way Shikhar batted it was mesmerising to see. As a captain, that gives you breathing space that someone can take your team to the end," said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)