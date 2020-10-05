Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI): After the commanding 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hopes that the team will continue to replicate this result in the coming games.

CSK secured the second win of the tournament in their fifth game after losing three consecutive matches.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar & Others Congratulate Chennai Super Kings As MS Dhoni and Co Get Back to Winning Ways in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Read Tweets).

Chasing a moderate target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis handed a comfortable win as they had an unbeaten partnership of 181 runs. The duo smashed Punjab bowlers all around the ground.

Meanwhile, the duo also broke the highest opening stand record of 159-run previously set by Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay for the CSK in 2011.

Also Read | KXIP vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis Break Flurry of Records as Chennai Super Kings Thrash Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets.

Plessis smashed 87-run off 53 balls while Watson played a knock of 83 runs studded with three sixes.

This was also the second-highest 10-wicket chase in the history of the tournament.

"I think we did the small things. That's what was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. [Watson] It's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in," Dhoni told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Dhoni and CSK management opted for the same side despite losing in the last game and according to the wicketkeeper it was in tune with head coach Stephen Fleming to go with the same playing eleven.

"It is something that we bank [consistency in selection] and sometimes Fleming doesn't get as much credit. The good thing is we have one plan. It's not that we don't have debates, but it's one plan, that's the relationship between us," the CSK skipper said,

"I feel looking at the first 3-4 games, what you really think is you restrict them to as little as possible and that can add pressure. Every team has furious hitters who can disrupt the bowling and our bowlers did well. We needed momentum with the right kind of shots. Watto (Watson) and Faf backed themselves with the shots they're known for," he added.

Earlier, Punjab skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls.

After opting to bat first, KXIP got off to a brilliant start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and Rahul smashing regular boundaries. The duo formed a 61-run partnership before Piyush Chawla dismissed Agarwal (26) in the ninth over.

Mandeep Singh then came out to bat and played a quick knock of 27 runs from just 16 balls before Ambati Rayudu caught a stunning catch to send batsman back to the pavilion.

Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Singh in the 12th over. Nicholas Pooran then joined the on-field batter Rahul, who went on to complete his half-century from 46 balls. Both batsmen played with an attacking mindset and took the team over the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

However, CSK made a comeback in the match as Shardul Thakur removed both the set batsmen in the 18th over. Pooran got out after scoring 33 runs from 17 balls before Rahul was caught behind on the very next delivery.

After taking two wickets, Thakur conceded just three runs from his remaining four deliveries of the over. Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan then took the field and helped the team reach a respectable total.

Thakur took two wickets while Chawla and Jadeja picked one wicket each in the match.

CSK will now play against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 7 while Punjab will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)