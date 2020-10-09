Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab bowling coach Charl Langeveldt is impressed with the young spinner Ravi Bishnoi who scalped three crucial wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bishnoi returned with the figures of 3-29 in his three overs. The 20-year-old has bagged seven wickets in the tournament so far.

Also Read | Liverpool Confirms 24-Member Squad for Champions League 2020-21, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adrian Included (See Full Squad).

Apart from Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh playing in his first match of the season also bagged two wickets in the match.

"I think they showed a lot of character. Ravi has done so well so far for us. In just a game being a youngster coming back and showing your skills and getting three wickets for us is brilliant. I am happy very happy for him," Langeveldt said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

"I think he is putting the hardwork and he performed well. He came on in a high-pressure game, he executed his skills it is important for him going into the next game," he added.

Bishnoi bagged danger looking Warner and Bairstow and then all-rounder Abdul Samad in his last over of the spell.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket, helping their side post a huge total of 201 runs on the board.

Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls.

In the end, Punjab bowlers made a comeback and scalped five wickets in a span of three overs and got reduced to 175/5 with Kane Williamson still on crease.

In the end, Williamson and played some fine shots which enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

"We were looking at 230-240. Guys stayed in the game and that is important. Sometimes in T20 cricket you can just kind of get lost in the innings but the guys stayed focus and we just kept on saying that we can pull this back and they were brilliant," Langeveldt said.

Chasing a massive target of 202, KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls which included five fours and seven glorious sixes. SRH bundled Punjab at 132 in 16.5 overs.

For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan bagged three wickets while T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each.

Bairstow was awarded as Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

KXIP are at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)