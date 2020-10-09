The Champions League 2020-21 is just a few days away and Jurgen Klopp's team Liverpool has confirmed a 24-member squad for the mouth-watering tournament. This also includes Xherdan Shaqiri despite rumours of the transfer. The other name that has raised a lot of eyebrows was the goalkeeper Adrian who is a part of the team despite his poor stints at the net during the EPL game against Aston Villa. Alisson Becker who has been suffering from a shoulder injury has also been included in the 24-member squad. Harry Wilson, the mid-fielder of the Reds has not found a place in the squad. UCL 2020–21 Draw: Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group, Defending Champions Bayern Munich in Group A.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and Takumi Minamino have also found a place in the tournament. The team has also announced B list which has players from who are born on, or after, 1 January 1998 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp's men will take on Ajax in their first game of the Champions League 2020-21. Team Liverpool is placed in Group D with the likes of Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland. The game will take place at the Amsterdam Arena on October 22, 2020.

