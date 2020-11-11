Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has picked youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Tewatia as his favourite performers in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which concluded on Tuesday.

Karnataka opening batsman Padikkal played every match for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and became an integral part of the side. In 15 games, he accumulated 473 runs including five half-centuries while playing in his first edition of the tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Ecstatic Fans Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes With Next Edition of Indian Premier League 'Reportedly' Months Away!.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Tewatia was a standout performer for the side as he scored 255 runs and bagged 10 wickets in 14 matches.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live' Lee said: "It has been incredible. It has been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through. The Devdutt Padikkals, the Tewatias and the emergence of, we have seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers."

Also Read | Did You Know Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Lifted IPL 2009 Title With Deccan Chargers?.

According to West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle's performance for his side Kings XI Punjab was 'amazing to watch' as he almost guided his side to the play-offs.

Gayle got a chance in the later half of the tournament which he capitalised fully. The Caribbean batsman amassed 277 runs at an average of 41.14 in seven games. After Gayle's inclusion, Punjab won five out of their seven games and before that they just registered one win in their seven games."I think the Universe Boss - Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it's just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab," Lara said.

The tournament came to an end on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final to win their fifth IPL title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)