Dubai [UAE], October 21 (ANI): After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star batsman Nicholas Pooran was glad that his team didn't take the game into the last over.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

"Wonderful game. We spoke about being consistent. Get better in areas that we have not been good," said Pooran during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Really happy we didn't go to the last over again. I have been working really hard, and hitting it well," he added.

During the chase, Pooran and Maxwell got together at the crease to retrieve the innings for KXIP. Both batsmen stitched together a partnership of 69 runs, which saw Pooran bringing up his half-century.

However, with Punjab just 40 runs away from the target, Delhi Capitals' got the breakthrough of Pooran (53) as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada.

"I didn't finish off, which is disappointing for me. I am a natural aggressive player. if it is in my zone, I hit it. Simple," said Pooran.

KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

