New Delhi, October 9: Chennai Super Kings have had the worst possible start to their campaign in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and former India opener Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja after the team lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

"It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't help," Sehwag told Cricbuzz. "And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they'll get their salary anyway," he added. RR vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

After stumbling to a 10-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that playing an extra batsman would not help the side as they already have enough batters in their lineup.

"We have got a lot of batsmen anyway so I think the balance is pretty good with six batsmen, with Bravo at number eight, we are struggling to use him, I don't playing an extra batsman will help. You also have to look at the combination, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo were very good.

"Our challenge is that our two all-rounders are going well, Watson and Faf are also going well, it's very hard to fit an international bowler in this lineup. We are relying on the Indian bowlers with Shardul and Deepak, you have got Indian quality. It's a pretty well-balanced side, but with the experience we have, we should have won the game against KKR," said Fleming while replying to an ANI query during the post-match press conference. Rishabh Pant Trolled With Funny Memes After Terribly Getting Run-Out During RR vs DC Match in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

When asked as to what was the turning point in the game, Fleming replied: "Ideally you want one-two players who bat through the innings, if you give an opportunity to an IPL team, they have some quality overs to take it, Narine's overs at the backend made it pretty difficult, if we could have had one batsman who scored 75+ and continue the partnership for the next four-five overs, the game might have been different. Kolkata hung in there, they put pressure on us and we just could not accelerate. I think we feel disappointed that we let it slip, Kolkata hung in there enough to create pressure on us."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)