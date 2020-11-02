Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Despite suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the play-offs and skipper Virat Kohli said that the side has played good enough in the tournament to book a place in top-four.

With this win, Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to play the finals after finishing second at the points table.

On the other hand, RCB with 14 points from as many matches will surely finish in the top-four in the standings.

"It's a mixed bag. You come to games to try and get a result your way. Through probably the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. Even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough. I think we've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be more brave in the back end, probably be better in the powerplay (with the ball) which has been our strength. You take what you can with these games," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje scalped three wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)