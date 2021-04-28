New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals had registered an important win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final game at the Wankhede Stadium. The win put the Royals level on points against their next opponent, Mumbai Indians.

The Royals have had a mixed start to the tournament this year but have impressed with the bowling performances, with big performances from Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who's had an impactful start to the campaign.

"Yes, I feel I've had a good start. I've had clarity of mind and clarity of plans this season, something that has worked for me so far. It is only a couple of games for me and is still early days, something I'm looking to build on as we move forward," said Unadkat in an official Rajasthan Royals release.

Speaking on the Royals' start to this year's IPL, Unadkar felt that the men in pink have fared well thus far and are in a good phase to get the momentum back on their side.

"It's been a decent start to the tournament for us. The first game was a narrow defeat, the second game was a good team display and a wonderful win for us. We did sort of lose our way for a couple of games in between but now that we are back to winning ways, we'd like to continue this and build on this run," said Unadkat.

"I personally feel that a couple more wins on the trot and we can get the right momentum going for us. We haven't had that sort of a run yet but I feel it's the right time for us to get back that momentum," he added.

The next match will see the men in pink play outside Mumbai for the first time this season and will have to adapt and acclimate to a change in conditions. "It'll be a good pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. I guess the pitches are likely to be flatter, especially in the first few games here," expressed the pacer.

The Royals have had some close matches and important wins against the Mumbai Indians in the past and would be hoping to notch another win over the defending champions in Delhi. Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

