Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Punjab Kings' bowler Mohammed Shami has said that he tries to ensure that he does not bowl many half-volleys at the backend of T20I innings.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played knocks of 67 and 40 respectively as Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan also scored 22 runs off just nine balls to help Rahul's side get over the line.

"I keep it simple. When we play at different grounds, we know one boundary is smaller and the other is longer so as a senior player, I like to keep junior players in the loop as well. You can bowl a full toss at the death, but you shouldn't bowl a half-volley. The mind is clear and I like to mix it up and play smartly," Shami told teammate Mayank in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"In T20, if you believe in bluffing in the batsmen but you need to have a strong will to do that. As a senior, I never show that there is any difference between me and the other bowlers. I tell Arshdeep Singh to keep a clean mind," he added.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer played a knock of 67 runs off just 49 balls to help KKR post 165/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh returned with three wickets.

"As an opening batter, I am looking to put pressure on the opposition, in the powerplay, I am looking to take calculated risks. If we are chasing 160 odd, and if we are able to score 50-55 in the first six, it makes it easy. KL Rahul and I share good understanding," Mayank told Shami.

Punjab Kings will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

