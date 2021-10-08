Sharjah [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief mentor David Hussey believes that pacer Lockie Ferguson is arguably one of the best T20 players in the world.

This observation from Hussey came after Shivam Mavi picked four while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets as KKR thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs on Thursday.

Talking about mastering the playing conditions at Sharjah, Hussey said: "Firstly, it's never easy to play on these surfaces. I think, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Rana showed their class once again and they have adapted accordingly. They know if they make it deep into batting innings they gonna make a decent target. For bowling, it's bowl as fast as you can on the stumps and we also have some world-class spinners."

The KKR chief mentor also provided an update on Andre Russell. He said: "Andre Russell is just a game away, he had a fitness test yesterday. So, he might be pushing hard for the next few days to get back in the final which will be a huge boost not only for us but also for the competition."

"Our spinners compliment the quicks. Lockie and Shivam Mavi have shown their class one again. Lockie is arguably one of the best T20 players in the world. He regularly executes his balls and tonight his first two overs changed the tempo and momentum of the game for us."

Hussey also shared his thoughts on watching the match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday as he said: "Yeah of course we gonna watch tomorrow night's game. We will watch it as a group as we normally do and start formulating some plans and yeah hopefully results go our way. Pretty much what I am looking forward to is the match [playoff] against RCB." (ANI)

