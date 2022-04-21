Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. DC vs RR Preview.

Delhi Capitals (DC) improved their net run rate and moved from seventh to sixth place on the points table after their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. After a collective display of extraordinary bowling by DC bowlers, PBKS were restricted to a paltry score of 115 runs, the lowest in IPL 2022 so far, which was later effortlessly chased in 10.3 overs by Delhi Capitals (DC) and seized their third win. Yuzvendra Chahal Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2022 During RR vs KKR Clash.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) after losing to Gujarat Titans in their second last match, fought back well by scoring 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the highest in IPL 2022 thus far, and successfully defended in a nail biter, courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick. RR continue hopping around among top four on IPL 2022 points table with four wins out of six matches.

DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Prithvi Shaw (DC), David Warner (DC) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Lalit Yadav (DC), Axar Patel (DC) can be taken as all-rounders

DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) could be our bowlers

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain

