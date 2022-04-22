Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 22 (ANI): Jos Buttler's superlative knock of 116 off 65 balls helped Rajasthan Royals post a massive 222/2 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat Rajasthan Royals team got off to a great start as openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal played a bit cautiously and ensured that there was no damage done by Delhi Capital bowlers as the inaugural champions scored 44 runs in the first six overs of Powerplay.

In the seventh, over of the innings, the Buttler-Padikkal duo went on to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark. After that Buttler pressed the accelerator and started hitting boundaries and sixes to notch up his half-century in just 36 balls.

In the 11th over the Buttler-Padikkal duo struck a century partnership as Rajasthan Royals looked set for a massive total. Padikkal too went on to score his half-century scoring it in just 31-balls.

Rajasthan's team reached the 150-run mark in just 14.3 overs. The 155-run opening partnership was finally broken as left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Padikkal leg-before for 54 off 35 balls.

Buttler went on to score his century in 57 balls his third of the season becoming only the second batter in the history of IPL to score three centuries in one season after Virat Kohli who scored four tons in the 2016 season.

Captain Sanju Samson walked in to bat who is playing his 100th match for Rajasthan Royals and he also went on to notch up over 5000 runs in T20s. Buttler-Samson took their team's total beyond the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs. Mustafizur Rahman finally dismissed Buttler for 116 hitting nine fours and nine sixes as Rajasthan lost their second wicket of the match for 202.

Some lusty hitting by captain Sanju Samson helped his team notch up 222/2 in 20 overs. Samson scored an unbeaten 46 off 19 balls hitting five fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/ 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54; Mustafizur Rahman 1/43, Khaleel Ahmed 1/47) vs Delhi Capitals (ANI)

