Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

For DC, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his place in the playing XI. While Harshal Patel joined the playing XI for RCB.

Speaking at the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, " We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Not decided yet, maybe he'll bat three and I'll bat four. Keep believing in the process and let's take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully we can capitalise on the shorter side."

Speaking at the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, " The pitch looks a little bit direr than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership, not looking too much further than that. Harshal Patel is back which is great. He's an experienced X-factor player. Akash Deep goes out of the side."

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

