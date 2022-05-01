Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): After the defeat against Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that dew came in the second innings of the match made the bowling difficult.

Mumbai Indians registered their first victory in this year's IPL with Suryakumar Yadav's half-century helping the team end an eight-match drought. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

Captain Sanju Samson, who came to bat at No. 3, was dismissed for playing aggressively. After this Darryl Mitchell (17) and Jos Buttler (67) took over the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin scored 21 runs in 9 balls in the end. Rajasthan achieved the figure of 158 runs.

The RR skipper also said that they could have scored more runs. "I think we could have scored a few more runs. The dew came in and it was hard to bowl. It was getting wet. The ball was getting wet so that's why they changed the ball," said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

He further added, "Different venues are playing in different ways. Here, batting first was a bit tougher, the ball was a bit two-paced. I think batting second was much better. It depends on the wicket you are playing on."

Talking about the match, Chasing a tricky 159-run target, Mumbai Indians did not get the best of starts losing their skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply as five-time champions lost their first wicket for 23. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Rohit at 2 and the MI captain's poor run with the bat continued in the tournament.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan batted aggressively hitting boundaries and sixes to keep Mumbai's scoreboard moving. But left-arm pacer Trent Boult dismissed him for 26 off 18 balls after he had hit four boundaries and one six as MI lost their second wicket for 41.

Mumbai Indians needed a partnership and Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma did exactly that to take the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav batted aggressively and along with Tilak Varma notched up a fifty-run partnership in just 33 balls while taking the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in 12.3 overs.

Suryakumar also scored his half-century in just 36 balls. Just when the MI team looked like motoring along, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jolted them dismissing Suryakumar for 51 off 39 balls.

In the next over, pacer Prasidh Krishna also struck dismissing Tilak Varma for 35 to reduce Mumbai to 122/4. Mumbai Indians once again needed a partnership and Kieron Pollard played a patient knock and allowed Tim David to bat aggressively and Mumbai's score reached beyond the 150-run mark.

With four runs needed in the last over, Mumbai Indians lost the wicket of Pollard against the run of play to Kuldeep Sen but in the next ball, Daniel Sams hit a six to seal a five-wicket win for Mumbai Indians.

This is the third defeat of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, after which the team's place in the points table has not been damaged. But there has been a decline in the net run rate. Apart from this, after the defeat from Mumbai, now this team will have to work harder to make it to the top-2. (ANI)

