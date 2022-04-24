Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): After facing a defeat against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum backed his batters and said that they have been 'predominantly' good.

Needing 29 runs in the last two overs, Gujarat's Alzarri Joseph delivered a heroic 20th over and dismissed Andre Russell for 25-ball 48, to register an eight-run win.

"Our batters have been very good so far. We scored 210-odd in the last game. We have got 170-plus batting first (against Sunrisers Hyderabad), our batters have been predominantly very good," said McCullum in a post-match press conference.

"Overall I think we have been batting pretty well. From 34/4 and to be able to rebuild the innings and explode with Russell was pretty good but unfortunately, that was not quite enough," he added.

The head coach further said he is hopeful about his side making it into the semi-finals of IPL 2022.

Coming to the match, Russell's last-over heroic went in vain as Gujarat Titans held their nerve to get their sixth win of the campaign and move back to the top of the IPL 2022 table. The total of 156 is now the lowest to be defended by a team so far in this edition of IPL.

Hardik Pandya played a skipper's knock of 67 off 49 balls while David Miller played a handy innings of 27 for Gujarat Titans. For KKR, Tim Southee scalped three wickets while Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav bagged one each.

Kolkata will now be going up against Delhi Capitals while Gujarat Titans will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad in their next clash. (ANI)

