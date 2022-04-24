Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns once again in the IPL 2022. In their previous face-off, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul scored a hundred, which aided the team to post a commendable 199-run total. LSG then successfully defend it by 18 runs. Mumbai Indians, despite losing to CSK in their last game, showed some sort of fight. The former champions are expected to work on changing their fate this time after their previous performance, and LSG will be looking forward to gather more points to sustain among top teams. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 37.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

The all-rounder was the top run-scorer from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while chasing in their last match on Tuesday. Apart from scoring runs, he also took an important wicket of Glenn Maxwell. He is a key player for LSG and will play an important role once again as they play their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis (LSG)

He has the ability to make quick runs down the order. Marcus Stoinis made a quick 24(15) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, kindling a hope of chasing the total of 182 runs though in vain. He will be another player from LSG to watch out for as LSG take on MI on Sunday. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG)

The Sri-Lankan right-arm fast bowler is the top bowler of LSG. He struck in the first over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday and took two important wickets of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli to help his team get an early breakthrough. He will be a key player for LSG against MI on Sunday.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Tilak Varma (MI)

After the top order of Mumbai Indians (MI) failed miserably to put some runs on the board against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, Tilak Varma came in at number five and steadied the innings along with Suryakumar Yadav to help MI post a decent total of 155 runs. He will be our favourite pick from MI as they face LSG on Sunday.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Daniel Sams (MI)

While defending the average total of 156 runs against CSK in their last match, Daniel Sams spared no effort to dismantle the top order of Chennai Super Kings at regular intervals and look for chances to get their hands on the game. He bagged four crucial wickets in four overs and gave away 30 runs. He will be an important player for MI in their next encounter against LSG.

