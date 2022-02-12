Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction with the biggest purse, Punjab Kings brought onboard 9 players on Day 1 of the auction. With a heavy mix of talent up for grabs, Punjab Kings fought hard, taking calculated risks to get the players of their choice.

Having already retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings looked to forge new partnerships. Striking early, Punjab Kings successfully bid for Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada and went on to further strengthen the team with Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, and Shahrukh Khan.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Indian Premier League Bidding Event.

Also joining the team are Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, and Jitesh Sharma.

Anil Kumble, Head Coach, Punjab Kings said: "We had a clear vision of who we wanted to bring into our team at the auction. We were looking to build a strong core team around our retained players and were looking at players that would add balance to our squad. We got some interesting picks and are looking forward to tomorrow when our squad will be complete."

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Suzie Bates Slams Ton as New Zealand Women Humble India.

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said, "We went into the auction with a clear strategy in mind. We were looking to forge new partnerships and build a strong group of players that would serve as a stable foundation for years to come. We got some great players today and our team is starting to come together and we are sure to get some exceptional players tomorrow as well." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)