Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Kumar Sangakkara praised spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin and said that the franchise never expected to get them in the auctions.

Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"I think they are the best two spinners going around by far. They bowl extremely well together, they bowl well individually. Both of them are aware of their skills and strengths. We never expected to get both of them in the auctions, let alone one. But we were lucky and fortunate to have them and all we are trying to do is support them to get better. They just go out there and lead our attack and have been excellent," said Sangakkara in a post-match press conference.

In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.

"I had no conversation with Kuldeep regarding the last over. I think Sanju, Jos, and other players around supported him. We had pretty simple plans of bowling in the death. I just want to say how he impressed everyone and especially me. The way he handled his first game and bowled at the right lengths in the hardest over," said Sangakkara.

Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs. (ANI)

