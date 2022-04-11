Sunrisers Hyderabad managed their first win of the season when they defeated Chennai Super Kings but next up for them is a tough assignment in the form of Gujrat Titans. Hardik Pandya-led Titans are the only team in the tournament yet to lose a contest which speaks volumes about the kind of cricket they have played so far. Since momentum plays a key role in the competition, Gujarat have hit the early highs and will know they need to continue the good work in order to make it to the play-offs. The situation at Sunrisers Hyderabad is different, they may have been relieved by claiming their first win but their situation remains precarious in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujrat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. SRH vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 21

Abhishek Sharma opening the batting for Hyderabad showed a lot of guts and maturity in his 50-ball 75 against Chennai. The innings not only helped his team win the game but showcased once again the age-old saying that if you spend time in the middle, runs follow suit. Kane Williamson’s performance in the powerplay may not have been the best but his role is to bat throughout the innings. Their bowling unit has looked decent so far with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar leading the line.

Rahul Tewatia’s last-ball six helped Gujrat Titans beat Punjab Kings in dramatic fashion. The win surely has given the entire squad a massive boost. One of the players to watch out for Gujarat is Shubman Gill, who has impressed one and all with his brilliant batting at the top. Hardik Pandya is the x-factor for the team as he has chipped in with both bat and bowl and led by example. SRH vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 21

SRH vs GT Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 21 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs GT clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs GT Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 21 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs GT match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

Gujarat Titans are the overwhelming favorites for the tie and should secure a crucial two points.

