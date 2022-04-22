Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 22 (ANI): It was a day of milestones for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson when he stepped out to play against Delhi Capitals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The 27-year old stepped out to play his 100th match for the Royals and also went on to score 5000 T20 runs.

When Sanju Samson walked into bat in his 100th match for Rajasthan Royals his team was 155/1 with the fall of Devdutt Padikkal's wicket in 15.1 overs. In 100 IPL games across eight seasons, Sanju has scored over 2500 runs and has been one of the strongest pillars in the Royals setup.

Samson played a blistering knock of unbeaten 46 off 19 balls hitting five fours and three sixes and in the process, he went on to go past the milestone of 5000 T20 runs. (ANI)

