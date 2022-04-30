Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden reckons Rajasthan Royals have the best bowling line-up in the IPL 2022 and complimented their skipper Sanju Samson for using them in the best way possible. Samson-led RR are looking favourites to make it to the playoffs in the most exciting season of IPL and Hayden praised their young captain for making full use of an impressive bowling attack. SRH vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 46.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Hayden said: "What's impressed me the most about Sanju Samson is the way he's rotated his bowlers. I think their bowling group is second to none in this competition. Despite the coin toss not going in the favour of Sanju Samson (on so many occasions), his bowlers are accessing some fantastic areas and their lines and lengths (are brilliant) obviously. The real consistency with which Sanju Samson has been rotating his bowlers is brilliant." RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 18 victims in 8 games and former Indian captain Ravi Shastri called the wrist-spinner as an unsung hero in Indian cricket. IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Has Turned the Match on Its Head With Some Real Brilliance, Says Ravi Shastri.

Shastri said: "He's the unsung hero so many times. (So many times) Chahal has turned the match on its head with some real brilliance. He bowls good variety. In very tough situations his job gets cut out not just to stop the flow of runs but also pick up wickets, and he does that." Rajasthan Royals will clash with rock-bottom Mumbai Indians at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening.

