Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Kona Srikar Bharat was bought by defending champions Gujarat Titans for INR 1.20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

"Srikar Bharat is next and he is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.20 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Bharat has played 67 T20 matches in which he has scored 1,116 runs at an average of 19.57 with five half-centuries.

Upendera Yadav, an wicketkeeper-batter from Uttar Pradesh, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 25 lakh.

"Upendera Yadav moves to SRH for INR 25 Lakhs. #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Upendra has scored 646 runs in 30 matches at an average of 26.91, with two fifties in T20 format.

Haryana all-rounder Nishant Sandhu was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 60 lakh.

"Nishant Sindhu is SOLD to CSK for INR 60 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Domestic players like Sanvir Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shashank Singh, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Mohammed Azharuddeen and KM Asif went unsold.

IPL 2023 is being held at Kochi today. (ANI)

