New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper, the Australian left-handed batter David Warner has arrived in the team's camp to train before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that begins from March 31.

Delhi Capitals shared a video on their social media handle to announce the arrival of their new skipper. The Australian batter pulled off Pushpa's trademark and announced his arrival in style by saying "Delhi main aa Gaya." He further clarified his plans for the upcoming days by saying, "Training to banti hai."

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1639158442840694784?s=20

David Warner replaced Rishabh Pant as the skipper of Delhi Capitals, as the Indian wicketkeeper's ongoing recovery after an acident has forced him to remain sidelined for the time being. Warner shared a special message for Pant, "Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking," as quoted by Delhi Capitals.

While David Warner took the role of captaincy, Axar Patel was promoted to the vice-captaincy role. As David Warner gears up for training, the 33-year-old Indian batter Manish Pandey has already been putting a shift in the nets. Delhi Capitals recently shared a video showcasing his power hitting.

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1639182940499480576?s=20

As David Warner marks his return for Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. SRH released a video on their social media handle which showcased his flawless swing bowling action.

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1639147539395153920?s=20

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL campaign on 1st April against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign on 2nd April against Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

