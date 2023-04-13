Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of his first match in Mohali since leaving the Punjab Kings franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller said he is excited to make his return to a venue where his IPL journey started as a PBKS player.

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Also Read | Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Quarterfinal 2022-23 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"It is always a well-supported game at Mohali. It is a big stadium in terms of field and has a very good wicket. Very excited to play out there and create some good memories. The ball travels pretty far, the outfield is hard and quick." Miller said in a video posted by GT on their official Twitter handle.

David Miller represented Punjab Kings from 2012-19. He scored 1,850 runs for the side in 79 matches at an average of 33.03. He scored one century and nine fifties for the side, with best score of 101*. His 2013 season with the franchise was his best one with PBKS, in which he scored 418 runs in 12 matches at an average of 59.71 and a strike rate of over 164. He scored a century and three fifties that season. Today also, everyone remembers his unforgettable knock of unbeaten 101 in 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After that sensational knock, he had become the talk of the town in IPL.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Punched Leroy Sane During Dressing Room Altercation After Bayern Munich’s Defeat to Manchester City in First Leg of UCL Quarterfinal: Reports.

Following that, he had a stint with Rajasthan Royals, which was underwhelming as it lasted for 10 matches in which he scored 124 runs with a fifty.

But after Gujarat Titans bought him for Rs 3 crore at a mega auction last year, Miller had a career revival with the franchise which won the title in its debut season.

Miller was one of the stars of the triumph, scoring 468 runs at an average of 68.71 in 16 matches at a strike rate of over 142. He scored two fifties, with the best score of 94*.

Talking about his experience with former IPL team Kings XI Punjab and Chandigarh city, he said "I spent a lot of time there, many good years with Kings XI (Kings XI Punjab team, now known as Punjab Kings). It is a very organised city, the architectural structure is very grid-iron. There is a beautiful garden area, where you can walk around, fountains and waterfalls and stuff like that. It is a very cool city."

On being asked about his favourite food in a state which is known for its rich food culture, he said, "Butter chicken and naan bread, I enjoy that."

Playing for Gujarat Titans, Miller thinks that they have a balanced side and would secure the match against PBKS.

"We have been pretty consistent as of last year. We started off really well. They have done pretty well this year. We have got a pretty balanced and well-oiled team. The plan is to probably score one more run than them (laughs)," GT batter concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)