With the Serie A defeat against Lazio, Juventus’ opportunity to qualify for next campaign’s also went away. Having lost the chance to qualify for the UCL, Juventus now have to compete in Europe’s next best competition – the UEFA Europa League. In order to qualify for a place in the Champions League spot, Juventus now need to extract the most out of the Europa League. The Bianconeri will be squaring off against Sporting CP in the first leg of the two-legged quarterfinals of the Europa League on April 14, Friday, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus had overcome Freiburg to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League. While Sporting CP go into the match after claiming a win the Portuguese Premeira Liga and they have also defeated Premier League giants, Arsenal, before making it to the Europa League quarterfinals. Sadio Mane Punched Leroy Sane During Dressing Room Altercation After Bayern Munich's Defeat to Manchester City in First Leg of UCL Quarterfinal: Reports.

When is Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sporting CP will be visiting Juventus in their next UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match on Friday, April 14, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Juventus vs Sporting CP will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels. Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Erling Haaland Scores Again As Pep Guardiola's Team Takes Comfortable Lead In 1st Leg.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sporting CP match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

