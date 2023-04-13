All is certainly not well at Bayern Munich, especially after their defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal. The Bavarians were handed a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, with Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland finding their names on the scoresheet. According to a report in Sky Germany, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the defeat and had to be separated by teammates. Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Erling Haaland Scores Again As Pep Guardiola's Team Takes Comfortable Lead In 1st Leg.

This was also reported by BILD, who have stated that this altercation saw Mane punch Sane on his lip, leaving him with a cut. The star forwards, who were part of the squad that lost to Manchester City, were seen arguing on the pitch and things took a turn for the worse when they were in the dressing room. As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich officials have taken up this matter and are to decide the potential punishments for the Senegalese winger for this incident. Mane is likely to be slapped with a suspension or a fine or both and also, a move away from Allianz Arena in the summer cannot be ruled out. It has also been learnt that Mane will apologise to his teammates. Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Los Blancos Clinch Clinical Victory in 1st Leg At Home.

Mane was not part of Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern playing XI against Manchester City and was only introduced into the game with 20 minutes left on the clock. Sane, on the other hand, started the match and looked good in parts. Bayern Munich next face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and they would hope to build on their two-point lead in the Bundesliga points table.

