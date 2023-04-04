New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The David Warner-led Delhi started their IPL campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Abishek Porel - who came in for Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals' squad - has been added to the playing XI and is making his debut. David Miller replaced Kane Williamson in GT team and Anrich Nortje replaced Rovmen Powell for DC.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said at the time of toss that the pitch looks fantastic and they would try to keep things simple while putting in their best effort.

"Going to bowl first. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Obviously losing Kane - we're gutted. Especially for him. As a team, we can manage but are gutted for him. Miller comes in for Kane. Sai Sudharsan comes in for Vijay. Not much talking in our team. Just about keeping things simple and focusing on controllable. The pitch looks fantastic. Dew might kick in later," he said.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said they will look to post a good total. "Looks like a nice wicket. Have to come out with positive intent and post a good total. It's awesome. What a good turnout it is tonight. Hopefully, we can make it our fortress. Anrich and Porel come in. Rovman misses out. It's a long tournament, going to be a few harsh calls."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

