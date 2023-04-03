Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 and Faf du Plessis' 73 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday to start their IPL 2023 season with a victory.

Chasing a challenging 172-run target the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flying start by their openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli looked in great touch.

Captain du Plessis was the more aggressive of the two and helped RCB go past the 50-run mark in just 5.3 overs.

After the first six overs of the powerplay, Bangalore notched up 53 runs without the loss of any wicket.

Mumbai Indians bowlers looked helpless as du Plessis went on to score his half-century in just 29 balls.

The du Plessis-Kohli duo helped RCB reach the triple-figure mark in just 10.3 overs.

Virat Kohli reached his 50-mark in 38 balls and his partnership with his skipper looked unbreakable.

Mumbai finally got a breakthrough when left-arm medium-pacer Arshad Khan dismisses du Plessis for 73 from 53 balls as RCB lost their first wicket for 148.

In the next over MI got their second breakthrough of the match when Cameron Green dismissed Dinesh Karthik for a duck as Bangalore lost their second wicket for 149.

Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat with Kohli and these two took RCB beyond the 150-run mark in 15.5 overs. Maxwell faced three deliveries and went on to hit two sixes to take his team tantalisingly close to victory.

Virat Kohli went on to hit the winning run as Royal Challengers Bangalore chases down a 172-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Earlier being put to bat by RCB, MI was off to a disappointing start. The home side made pressure on MI with their accurate line and length. Opener Ishan Kishan gave in to pressure, succumbing to Mohammed Siraj's pace in the powerplay for just 10 off 13 with two fours after being caught by Harshal Patel at the deep. MI was 12/1 in 2.3 overs.

Cameron Green was up next and he announced his arrival in IPL with a four through covers on his second ball. But two balls later, pacer Reece Topley dismantled his middle stump to send him back for 5. MI was 16/2 in 3.3 overs.

MI struggled to score runs in the later stages of the powerplay, with even Suryakumar Yadav struggling to connect well. Rohit, the skipper was caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for a struggle-filled one run in 10 balls. MI was 20/3 in 5.2 overs.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, MI was at 29/3, with Tilak Verma (7*) having joined Suryakumar Yadav (5*). MI's batting struggles continued after powerplay as Michael Bracewell struck on his IPL debut, dismissing in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 15 off 16 balls, with just one four. MI was 48/4 in 8.5 overs.

MI crossed the 50-run mark in 9 overs after a four from Nehal Wadhera.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 55/4, with Tilak (18*) and Nehal (5*) unbeaten. Tilak Verma played some attacking shots. The next three overs yielded 30 runs. MI is 85/4 in 13 overs with Tilak's 42* being a highlight so far. Nehal also hit two sixes in two balls, bringing up a 50-run stand in just 29 balls. MI was 98/4 in 13.4 overs.

Nehal attempted to go big for the third straight time. But he gave a catch to Virat Kohli at long-on. Karn Sharma got his first wicket and had the last laugh. MI was 98/5 in 13.5 overs.MI touched the 100-run mark in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 102/5, with Tilak (45*) and Tim David (3*) unbeaten at the crease. Karn got his second wicket as he castles a dangerous Tim David for just four off seven balls. MI was 105/6 in 15.3 overs.

Hitting a huge six over the deep square leg, Tilak brought up his third IPL fifty in just 32 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes.

Hrithik Shokeen was caught brilliantly by skipper Faf Du Plessis at mid-off. He went back for five off three balls and Harshal Patel got his first wicket. MI was 123/7 in 17.1 overs.Siraj's 19th over gave away 16 runs. He was hit for two fours by Tilak and delivered five wides as well, out of which four came in a row.

MI crossed the 150-run mark in 19.1 overs. MI finished their innings at 171/7 with Tilak being the one-man army, unbeaten at 84 off 46 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. Arshad Khan was unbeaten at 15 off 9 balls. The duo put on 48 for the eighth wicket. The last over by Harshal gave away 22 runs.

Karn was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 2/32. Topley, Siraj, Akash Deep, Bracewell and Harshal got one each.

Brief Scores: MI: 171/7 (Tilak Verma 84*, Nehal Wadhera 21, Karn Sharma 2/32) vs RCB 172/2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82*, Faf du Plessis 73; Arshad Khan 1/28). (ANI)

