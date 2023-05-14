Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both the teams would be keen to win this match to further boost their chances for Playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Currently, RR is placed in the fifth position in the Points Table with 12 points and RCB is in seventh with 10 points.

RCB has made two changes on their side as Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell replaced Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga respectively while RR replaced Trent Boult with Adam Zampa.

Also Read | GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now. Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga".

RR captain Sanju Samson also said at the toss, "Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)