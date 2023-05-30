Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube has registered himself in an elite club of Indian players who have hit maximum sixes in a season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

Dube played an effective knock of unbeaten 32 off 21 balls. In the match, he listed himself of being the third player with the most six in a particular win. He has struck 35 maximums in this year's IPL.

He has also become a player with the most sixes for CSK in a season, equalising with Australian legend Shane Watson who had struck 35 sixes in IPL 2018.

Also Read | CSK Wins IPL 2023, Check Teams With Most Titles.

Dube has played 16 matches in the season and scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and an impressive strike rate of 158.33.

India's star batter Virat Kohli has the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes by an Indian player in an IPL season. He had struck 38 maximums in the IPL-2013 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Followed by explosive batter Rishabh Pant with 37 sixes for Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)