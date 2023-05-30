New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway ended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on a high, with not only him playing a title-winning knock in the final, but also registering himself into the record books of his franchise.

The Indian Premier League 2023 came to an end after a gripping final between CSK and GT with the Dhoni-led CSK grabbing the title for the fifth time. CSK has now tied with Mumbai Indians' record for winning the tournament five times.

As the IPL 2023 comes to an end after the finals on Monday, Conway has emerged as one of CSK's biggest heroes.

In 16 matches he has scored a total of 672 with a strike rate of 139.71. Conway has amassed six half-centuries to his name this season and has accumulated a total of 77 fours and 18 sixes. He ended as the third highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Conway fell shy of 61 runs to beat Australian legend Michael Hussey, who still remains CSK's highest run-scorer in a single IPL season.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who was a pillar of Australia's batting and is CSK's batting coach, was the top scorer for CSK in the 2013 season. Hussey had scored a total of 733 runs with a strike rate of 129. He had six fifties to his name and has hit 81 fours and 17 sixes in the season. Hussey won the 'Orange Cap' for most runs that season.

Other high scorers from the team include Ruturaj Gaikwad who became a sensation with a bang in 2021 after he scored 635 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 136.26 for his team. Gaikwad scored four half-centuries and one century in the 2021 season to solidify his abilities in front of fans. He hit 64 fours and 23 sixes in the 2021 season. He was the 'Orange Cap' winner in 2021 season.

The former captain of the South African cricket team, Faf du Plessis is fourth in the list of top-scoring CSK batters in a single IPL season. In 2021. In 16 matches, du Plessis scored 633 with a strike rate of 138.20. He had a total of six half-centuries to his name in the season and had 60 fours and 23 sixes to his name.

Faf du Plessis started his journey in IPL with the CSK but currently is playing for the Royal Challengers Banglore since 2022.

With his power-packed performances, Conway has made sure that CSK did not feel that they were lacking on a reliable overseas top-order batter. From Hussey to du Plessis to Conway, the torch was passed on seamlessly.

Coming to the match, CSK put GT to bat first. GT posted 214/4 in their 20 overs. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharan (96 in 47 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (54 in 39 balls) proved to be vital for GT. Shubman Gill (39) and Hardik Pandya (21*) played useful knocks too.

Matheesha Pathirana (2/44) was pick of the bowlers for CSK.

The rain interrupted CSK's run-chase three balls into their innings. Following the resumption of the match yesterday, CSK was given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

Conway played a pivotal role yesterday in the finals for his team to snatch the title from GT. The left-handed batsman's aggressive approach took CSK's score to 52/0 in the four-over powerplay under revised conditions due to rain.

Openers Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Gaikawad (26 in 16 balls) provided an incredible start with a 74-run stand for the first wicket.

Ajinkaya Rahane scored 27 runs in 13 balls while Ambati Rayadu score 19 in eight balls. However, Mohit Sharma almost spoiled the party for CSK as he scripted a comeback for GT and even got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

Ravindra Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning boundary and a six to score 10 runs in 2 balls.

Mohit Sharma (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Conway won 'Player of the Match' award.

Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36). (ANI)

