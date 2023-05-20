New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): David Warner's fighting knock of 86 runs went in vain as Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana's fiery spells helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) claim a 77-run win over Delhi Capitals to qualify for playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

For DC, Warner played a lone fighting knock of 86 while other batters struggled to score runs against CSK's aggressive bowling attack at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. For CSK, Deepak Chahar bagged a three-wicket haul while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each.

CSK dominated a dismal Delhi to qualify for the playoffs and gave themselves the best shot at the second spot. CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points.

Defending a target of 223, CSK bowlers gave their team an explosive start as the opening bowling pair breathed fire to dismantle DC's innings early in the game. Tushar Deshpande drew first blood in the second over of the game. Deshpande dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 5.

Deepak Chahar then gave Delhi back-to-back two blows as he dismissed opener Philip Salt (3) and left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw for a duck.

DC captain David Warner, however, kept the scoreboard ticking for his team as he kept piling boundaries at regular intervals. Warner then brought up his crucial 50 in just 32 balls.

Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then brought CSK back into the game as he dismissed Yash Dhull for 13.

The left-handed batter Axar Patel then came out to bat. Warner then opened his hands and smoked seasoned all-rounder Jadeja for 23 runs with the help of four maximums and one boundary.

In the 14th over of the game, Deepak then again gave DC another blow as he dismissed Axar for 15 runs, leaving Delhi tottering at 109-5.

The right-handed batter Aman Hakim Khan then came out to bat. After 15 overs, Delhi needed 108 runs in 30 balls. Deshpande bagged his second wicket of the match as he removed Aman Hakim Khan for 7.

In the 19th over of the game, Warner's fighting knock came to an end as he was removed by Matheesha Pathirana after scoring 86 runs.

In the last over, Maheesh Theekshana bagged back-to-back two wickets of Lalit Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav to help his team clinch a 77-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

With explosive fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth total of 223/3 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

CSK openers gave an opening stand of 141 where Gaikwad played a brilliant knock of 79 off 50 balls followed by Conway's blistering 87 off 52 balls. DC bowlers were disappointed with their performance as they bagged only three wickets. Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje took one wicket each.

Choosing to bat first, CSK got off to a solid start as in the presence of in-form batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway runs were brimming in the middle. With the run rate of 10 an over, both added 50 runs on the board in 5 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, CSK reached 52/2 without losing any wickets.

Ruturaj continued to impress with his batting, he clinched his fifty off 37 balls after hitting two consecutive sixes in the 10th over.

DC bowlers had no answers to the outstanding show displayed by the CSK batters. Gaikwad and Conway brought their remarkable 100-run partnership when Gaikwad hit a maximum in Kuldeep's bowling in the 12th over. Gaikwad stuck two more sixes to Kuldeep, collecting 20 runs in his over.

Conway reached his fifty off 33 balls with style by hitting a six to Khaleel Ahmed over the deep mid-wicket in 13.1 over. DC finally got their first breakthrough after a long wait of 14.3 overs. Sakariya dismissed Gaikwad at 79 off 50 balls.

CSK were unaffected after losing Gaikwad as Conway was doing the job by collecting boundaries at regular interval of time. Shivam Dube and Conway added a quick 50 in just 17 balls.

With the dismissal of Shivam by Khaleel Ahmed in the 17.6 over, CSK skipper MS Dhoni stepped onto the crease with a loud cheer from the crowd.

Conway was dismissed by Nortje in the penultimate over after playing a brilliant knock of 87 off 52 balls.

In the last over, Dhoni faced the last three balls and posted a huge total of 223/3 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 223/3 (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79, Chetan Sakariya 1-36) Vs Delhi Capitals 146/9 (David Warner 86, Axar Patel 15; Deepak Chahar 3-22). ANI)

