Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis suffered an injury on his finger during the 56-run victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The Australian all-rounder provided an update on the injury after the match.

"The finger is alright. It is better now. We will get scans done."

The Australian also spoke about his performance and the difference between Mohali's pitch and their home ground pitch.

"We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flyer as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there," Stoinis said after the match.

Stoinis spread carnage in the first innings with his knock of 72(40). He brought up his highest score for LSG, with 72 runs off 40 balls while Kyle Mayers slammed 54 off just 24 balls. Dashing stumper Nicholas Pooran produced a later-order cameo, blazing away to 45 off just 19 balls, while Ayush Badoni struck 43 off 24 in the middle overs to take the visitors to a formidable total.

Despite giving a strong chase and scoring at a healthy rate, Punjab played catch-up for the better part of their innings and eventually folded for 201, succumbing to the pressure of having to go at almost 13 runs per over.

Lucknow will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Ekana Sports City. (ANI)

