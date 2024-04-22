Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for IPL's Code of Conduct breach after his team maintained a slow over-rate in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday announced that Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow-over rate in the match against KKR and it was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

A statement from IPL read, "Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024."

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Faf du Plessis was fined INR 12 Lac," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, on a sweltering Sunday, KKR and RCB played out another memorable game in Kolkata with the home team winning the match with just one run.

In the end, RCB lost their sixth consecutive game of the season and are placed rock-bottom on the points table.

Meanwhile, now Bengaluru will look to turn its fortune around when the team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

