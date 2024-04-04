Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

PBKS have struggled to find consistency in the ongoing season after winning their opening game of the season. GT only struggled against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and have impressed with their impressive performances.

PBKS skipper Dhawan said after winning the toss, "We are gonna bowl first, I feel it's a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. I don't think every game is gonna be like that, we will score runs. I think we are playing decent cricket, it's early days in the tournament, we are going to play better. Livi goes out and Sikandar Raza comes into the side."

GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket. In the first year we played them, we played them twice. We have started off pretty well, we have got couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home. Miller misses out due to a niggle and Kane comes into the side."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande. (ANI)

