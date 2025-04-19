Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): A brilliant knock from Jos Buttler and his century partnership with Sherfane Rutherford helped Gujarat Titans (GT) crush Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in a high-scoring clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With their fifth win in seven matches, GT have climbed to the top of the points table, displacing DC to the second spot, who suffered their second loss.

During the run chase of 204 runs, Shubman Gill was run out by Karun Nair for seven in five balls, which gave the GT a massive blow in their second over. GT was 14/1 in 1.4 overs.

Following this early jolt, Jos Buttler joined Sai Sudharsan, and both picked their respective targets in spin and pace. While Sai collected two fours against Starc, Buttler proved to be lethal against DC skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam's spin. GT brought up their 50 runs in 4.3 overs, thanks to a huge six over long-on by Buttler.

At the end of six overs, GT was 67/1, with Sai (34*) and Buttler (25*) unbeaten. Sai smashed Mukesh Kumar for two fours in the final over of the powerplay.

However, in the eighth over, spinner Kuldeep Yadav ended this assault, removing Sudharsan for a promising 36 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six as the batter failed at attempting to pull. The ball went into the hands of Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket. GT was 74/2 in 7.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 94/2, with Buttler (42*) joined by Sherfane Rutherford (8*) unbeaten.

GT brought up their 100-run mark in 11.2 overs and continued to stay in the hunt to complete the run chase.

Sherfane Rutherford smoked Mohit Sharma for two massive sixes in the 13th over, while Buttler hit him down the ground for a four, completing his third half-century of the season in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes. A total of 18 runs came from the over, pushing GT to 128/2.

The partnership kept going, as Buttler hit Mitchell Starc for five successive boundaries, bringing up the 150-run mark in 14.3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, GT was 158/2, with Buttler (77*) and Rutherford (31*) unbeaten. Another boundary in the next over and a total of seven runs pushed the equation down to 39 in four overs.

In the next over, some more brute hitting from Buttler and careful strike rotation brought down the deficit to 25 in 18 balls.

Rutherford failed to clear a full toss by Mukesh Kumar, giving a catch to Starc at long-off, for 43 in 34 balls, with a four and three sixes. GT was 193/3 in 18.5 overs.

The equation came down to 10 runs needed in the final over and Rahul Tewatia started off by smoking Starc for a huge six and finished off with a four on the next. Buttler was left stranded at 97* in 54 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/30) and Mukesh (1/40) were among the wickets for DC.

After a flying start from Delhi Capitals (DC) batters KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, followed by an impactful innings of Ashutosh Sharma at the end, powered DC to 203/8 against Gujarat Titans (GT).

After winning the toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl.

Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair opened the innings for DC and smashed 16 runs off Mohammed Siraj in the first over. Pacer Arshad Khan removed Porel in the second over for 18 in nine balls, with his brief knock including three fours and a six. GT was 23/1 in 1.4 overs.

KL Rahul joined Nair in the middle; Siraj, playing his 100th IPL match, was taken on the charge by the GT batters, and he conceded 33 runs in his first two overs. Prasidh Krishna removed KL Rahul with a slower ball for 28 (in 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six) in the 5th over. DC skipper Axar Patel joined Nair at the crease. DC was 58/2 in 4.4 overs.

DC finished on 73/2 after the power play; this was the best power-play score for Delhi in this IPL season. Krishna gave GT two important breakthroughs; he removed Karun Nair also for 31 off 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes in the 9th over. DC was 93/3 in 8.2 overs.

After 10 overs, DC were 105/3, with Axar Patel 14* and Tristan Stubbs 8* unbeaten; Axar and Stubbs brought up their 50-partnership in the 14th over, and both batters contentedly rotated the strike. Axar and Stubbs took on GT veteran spinner Rashid Khan in his last over, smashing him for two sixes. Siraj removed Stubbs in the 15th over for 31 in 21 balls and his innings included two fours and a six. DC was 146/4 in 14.2 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma joined the DC skipper in the middle. Krishna removed Axar Patel in his last over, scoring 39 in 32 balls. His innings included a four and two sixes. DC was 173/5 in 17.1 overs.

Vipraj Nigam joined Ashutosh in the 18th over, Krishna took back-to-back wickets as Vipraj nicks to the first slip, and Jos Butler took a blinder. DC was 173/6 in 17.2 overs. The impact sub for DC - Donovan Ferreira, came to the crease to face the hat-trick ball. Ashutosh Sharma fought back after he smashed two sixes in Krishna's last over.

DC's impact sub did not make any impact with the bat, he also managed to score 1 before falling to Ishant Sharma. DC was 191/7 in 18.4 overs.

Sai Kishore bowled a brilliant last over, as he gave only nine runs and removed Ashutosh Sharma for 37 (19 balls); his innings included two fours and three sixes.

Prasidh Krishna (4/41) was the pick of the bowlers for GT Siraj, Arshad, Kishore, and Ishant Sharma took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: DC: 203/8 (Axar Patel 39, Ashutosh Sharma 37, Prasidh Krishna 4/41) lost to GT: 204/3 in 19.3 overs (Jos Buttler 97*, Sherfane Rutherford 43, Kuldeep Yadav 1/30). (ANI)

