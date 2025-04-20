Although Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a heartbreaking defeat by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an Indian Premier League 2025 match in Jaipur, 14-year-old youngest IPL debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed everyone with his batting abilities. Playing for RR, Vaibhav shined with the bat and scored 34 off 20 balls, including five boundaries. The left-handed batter slammed a huge six on the first delivery he faced in the IPL. The Bihar-born cricketer also stitched an impressive opening partnership of 85 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Google CEO Sundar Pichai heaped praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his impressive outing in the match. Sundar Pichai took to his X handle and wrote, "Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut." Below is the tweet of Google CEO Sundar Pichai for the rising sensation. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Down in Tears After His Dismissal in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets High Praise From Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut! https://t.co/KMR7TfnVmL — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 19, 2025

