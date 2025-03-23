Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the battle of champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Another chapter in the IPL's 'El Clasico' will unfold at Chepauk, with two of the most decorated sides in the cash-rich league squaring off against each other in a fierce contest. MI will be without its skipper, Hardik Pandya, and top pace gun, Jasprit Bumrah. In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the leadership role.

After winning the toss, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "We are bowling first. Playing on this pitch for the first time, so I don't really know how it will play. So we just want to adapt and chase accordingly. Looks a good wicket to bat. The prep has been good. We had our young wicket-keeper coming back early to the camp. Noor, Ellis, Rachin and Sam Curran are the overseas."

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

