Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 7 (ANI): After a rain-affected game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked about the uncertainty around what lies ahead and how it might affect the team, especially with the possibility of rescheduled fixtures, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani during the pre-match press conference said, "I think as cricketers and as people part of cricket environment, we're used to challenges, we're used to navigating and adapting as we go by. Even in a situation like this, which is obviously very new to a cricket environment, we will still have to navigate. We have utmost faith in the BCCI and the IPL governing council to guide us through and give us the right directives. And as a side, we just adapt and move on," Hemang Badani said as quoted in a release by DC.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Dwayne Bravo to Become All-time Leading IPL Wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Showing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor, Badani said, "Obviously me being a citizen of the country, my support will be with the Indian Army. Whatever they are doing for us is something that I value and appreciate, and just hope that they are safe and sound."

Speaking about the pitch conditions in Dharamshala, Badani remarked, "It's been a high-scoring venue and I expect another high-scoring game. I expect lots of runs. We've also seen that in the first few overs, there is some assistance to the seam bowlers. And once you see off that few overs at the top, there are lots of runs to be scored."

Also Read | Why Was National Anthem Played At Start of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens? Know Reason.

On the IPL being a platform for emerging talent, Badani highlighted, "IPL is a place where you are going to find exciting new talent. You've had players turn out in the IPL and have gone on to be superstars for the national side. And I see no difference even now. There are so many good young boys who've come through, and I just feel that as we go by, we're going to have that many more players coming through the IPL."

With 13 points from 11 matches so far, the Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the points table. Their next opponents, Punjab Kings, are placed third with 15 points.

When asked about the team composition for tomorrow, the Head Coach said, "I obviously will not give you anything with regards to who's coming back, who's not coming back. I'm not going to give you any strategy with regards to how will we have our team composition." he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)