Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): A fighting half-century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad went in vain as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Guwahati on Sunday, with spinner Wanindu Hasaranga shining for the Men in Pink with a four-wicket haul.

With this win, RR finally has two points in front of their name and are at the ninth spot in the points table. CSK is at the seventh spot with a win and two losses.

During the run chase of 183 runs, CSK lost opener Rachin Ravindra (0) early to Jofra Archer. CSK was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Rahul Tripathi showed great intent against pacers Archer and Tushar Deshpande, taking them down with some boundaries and sixes. On the other hand, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit three fours against Sandeep Sharma, ending the six overs of the powerplay at 42/1, with Rahul (21*) and Ruturaj (21*) unbeaten.

Wanindu Hasaranga took the wicket of Tripathi (23 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six). CSK is 46/2 in 7.1 overs.

All-rounder Shivam Dube was up next, but Hasaranga managed to remove him (18 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Vijay Shankar (9 in six balls, with a four). CSK was 92/4 in 11.5 overs.

As wickets kept falling, Gaikwad continued to find ways to keep the scoreboard ticking. He brought up the 50-run mark in 37 balls, with seven fours. CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was 122/4, with Gaikwad (57*) and Ravindra Jadeja (12*) unbeaten.

Gaikwad was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came running from long-on, for 63 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six. CSK was 129/5 in 15.5 overs.

MS Dhoni was next to the crease. However, the 17th and 18th overs yielded just nine and six runs respectively, bringing down the equation to 39 in 12 balls.

The 19th over delivered by Tushar Deshpande was an expensive one as a four and a six by Dhoni and a massive six by Jadeja gave CSK 19 runs, bringing down the deficit to 20 runs in the last over.

In the final over, after starting with a wide, Sandeep Sharma removed Dhoni for 16 in 11 balls, with a four and a six. An absolute stunner of a catch from Shimron Hetmyer reduced CSK to 164/6 in 19.1 overs.

CSK could not finish the chase as they finished at 176/6 in their 20 overs, with Jadeja (32* in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jamie Overton (11* in four balls) unbeaten.

Hasaranga (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Sandeep and Jofra also got a wicket each.

Opting to field first, CSK struck early as veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4. However, Nitish Rana, promoted to No. 3, played a breathtaking innings of 81 off 36 balls, smashing ten boundaries and five sixes.

Rana forged an 86-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (20) before the latter fell to Noor Ahmad. He then built a 38-run partnership with captain Riyan Parag before being caught by MS Dhoni off Ashwin's delivery.

Following Rana's dismissal, Rajasthan struggled to maintain momentum. Dhruv Jurel (3) was Noor's second victim, while Wanindu Hasaranga (4) was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja. Parag contributed 37 before being cleaned up by Matheesha Pathirana as RR stumbled to 166/6.

Jofra Archer fell for a duck to Khaleel Ahmed, while impact player Kumar Kartikeya managed just a single before being run out. Shimron Hetmyer, retained by the Royals, added a handy 19 off 16 but was eventually dismissed by Pathirana.

CSK's bowling attack was well-rounded, with Pathirana (2/28), Noor Ahmad (2/28), and Khaleel Ahmed (2/38) picking up two wickets each, while Jadeja (1/10) and Ashwin (1/46) chipped in with one apiece.

Chennai now needs 183 runs to secure their second win of the season, while Rajasthan must defend their total to claim their first victory.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 182/9 (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37; Matheesha Pathirana 2/28) beat Chennai Super Kings: 176/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Ravindra Jadeja 32*, Wanindu Hasaranga 4/35). (ANI)

