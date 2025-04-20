Sports News | IPL 2025: GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki Impressed with Gill's Captaincy, Siraj's Hard Work

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki has been left impressed with Shubman Gill's captaincy and pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj's work rate in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy in their maiden season in 2022 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. They followed it up by reaching the final in 2023 and then went through a transition phase after Gill took over the leadership role from Pandya, who returned to his previous home, Mumbai Indians.

Under Gill's debut captaincy stint, GT finished eighth in the last edition with just five wins in 14 games. But this time around, GT has claimed as many wins with seven games into the season. While Solanki believes Gill still has a lot to learn as a captain, he feels he has grown into the role.

"The connections that he's formed with his bowling group - we saw that last year, actually. He's grown into the role from one game to the next. He's sort of developing as a captain - developing his captaincy style - which is very good to see," Solanki said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo ahead of their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"He's got quite an experienced bowling attack to lean on as well, which is obviously very helpful. But he continues to go from strength to strength as far as his captaincy is concerned," he added.

As Solanki highlighted the star-studded bowling unit at Gill's disposal, Siraj has been his prime weapon. The experienced Indian speedster boasts 11 wickets in seven matches and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the ongoing season.

Siraj's rise has been prominent, considering he returned to form after being axed from India's Champions Trophy-winning squad earlier this year. Solanki believes head coach Ashish Nehra has had a big influence as 'Miyaan Magic' continues to take over the IPL.

"They obviously have a very good connection, but I don't want, for a second, to take away from all of the hard work that Siraj has done also; of course, he has all of the support of all of the coaches, and there is no doubt that Ashish has been a big influence. But we must also acknowledge the work that Siraj has done and respect that," Solanki said.

"It just seems as though we've got a guy that has something to prove. I'm sure he was disappointed, but he's channelled that disappointment in working hard and, I suppose, having a real thought about what he wants to do. He's got a great coach in Ashish Nehra helping him as far as his performance is concerned. Long may that connection continue and long may Siraj continue to thrive," Solanki said of Siraj. (ANI)

