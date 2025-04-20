Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here.

Riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97, which he made braving cramps, Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 204 with four balls to spare.

Also Read | MI vs CSK IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans bowlers, led by impressive pacer Prasidh Krishna (4/41), produced a disciplined effort to keep Delhi Capitals to a tad underwhelming 203 for eight.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 37.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)