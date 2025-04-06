Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 6 (ANI): The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a blockbuster clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad commenced the season with a win in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) before being defeated decisively by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On the other hand, GT's season has been entirely different as they were defeated in a high-scoring battle against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match before achieving easy victories against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a slowish wicket, different from the previous two games, as it's a black soil surface. Generally, it's a good wicket. We have been playing well, need to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible. I think we had good memories in the past, we are continuing to have good fun. Washington comes in," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said that they are happy to bat first on this pitch despite losing the toss.

"Happy to bat first. We want to be aggressive. It's a ground we like batting at. We need to play our best. Need to focus on our strengths. Harshal Patel misses as he is ill; Jaydev Unadkat comes in," Pat Cummins said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan (ANI)

