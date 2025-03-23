Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): A memorable century by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on his debut in Orange colours and a half-century by Travis Head helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start off from where they left last season, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home ground of Uppal Stadium on Sunday.

After Travis (67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) laid the foundation for something big, Ishan went all out on RR, scoring 106* in 47 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered valuable cameos. While Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for RR with three wickets, Jofra Archer sunk to a new low, delivering the most expensive spell in IPL history with 76 runs in four overs.

Also Read | France vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FRA vs CRO on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

After SRH was put to bat first by RR, who opted to field first, the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, 'Travishek', carried from where they had left off last season.

While Head took down Maheesh Theekshana for a four and six, Abhishek pummelled Fazalhaq Farooqi for five boundaries, including a hat-trick of fours in the third over. Head ended the third over with a six, looting a total of 21 runs.

Also Read | Portugal vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs DEN on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

The 45-run partnership between Head and Abhishek was over as in an attempt to slash a half-tracker by Theekshana, Abhishek was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 in 11 balls, with five fours.

Ishan Kishan was next up and he started his journey in orange with two successive fours, bringing up the team's 50 in 3.4 overs.

The fifth over turned out to be a big one for SRH, as Head belted Jofra Archer's lethal pace for 23 runs, including four clubbing fours and a huge six over deep midwicket.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, SRH was 94/1, with Head (46*) after hitting Theekshana for three fours and Ishan unbeaten at 20*.

SRH raced to the 100-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Head brought up his half-century in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

The partnership of 85-runs between Head and Kishan broke as a bullet-liker shot from the former was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at mid-on, with Tushar Deshpande taking the wicket. Head was gone for 67 in 31 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. SRH was 130/2 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 135/2, with Ishan (33*) joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy (5*) unbeaten.

SRH continued to put pressure on Archer, with Kishan smoking him for three sixes in the 13th over, bringing up his half-century during his debut game for SRH in just 25 balls, with six fours and two sixes. The fastest fifty of IPL 2025 went to the bowling side, as Archer conceded 50 runs in just 16 balls.

The outing continued to be luckless and destructive for RR bowlers, as Nitish and Ishan destroyed Fazalhaq, looting 18 runs in the 14th over. A boundary by Nitish to Theekshana brought up SRH's 200 runs in 14.1 overs. However, the bowler had the last laugh with Jaiswal's catch removing Nitish after an entertaining cameo of 30 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six. SRH was 202/3 in 14.2 overs.

SRH was having no mercy on RR bowlers, as Kishan and Klaasen continued the run-fest. Archer's final over went for 23 runs thanks to four boundaries and a no-ball four, ending his four-over spell at 76 runs. SRH reached the 250-run mark in 18 overs.

Klassen's cameo was ended by Sandeep Sharma as a whip to long-on was caught by Riyan Parag for 34 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six. SRH was 258/4 in 18.2 overs.

Ishan was on a rampage, hitting two successive sixes to Sandeep and completing his century in just 45 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes.

Aniket Verma was dismissed for seven in three balls, with a catch from Archer giving Deshpande a wicket. SRH was 279/5 in 19.2 overs. Deshpande was on a hat-trick, removing Abhinav Manohar on the next ball for a golden duck.

SRH ended the proceedings at 286/6 in 20 overs, with Ishan (106* in 47 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and skipper Pat Cummins (0*) unbeaten.

Deshpande (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for RR in his four overs, while Theekshana took 2/52 in four overs. Sandeep also went for 51 runs in four overs, getting a wicket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)